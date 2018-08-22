DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Mrs Obiano Commends Mother Of Quintuplets, Off-sets N1.62million Bill

By Emeka Ozumba

The joy of the parents of quintuplets delivered at Life International Hospital, Awka knew no bounds as the wife of Governor of Anambra state and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE) Chief. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) visited the hospital on August 22, 2018 and settled the medical bill incurred on delivery of the three boys and two girls.

Osodieme on arrival commended the mother of the babies and thanked for the blessings on Anambra state.

Said she:

“Isn’t it a wonderful blessing that we have these bundles of joy in Anambra at a time our children from Regina Pacis Model Secondary School Onitsha conquered the world in Technovation competition in America. I am glad mother and babies are healthy, I came on behalf of my NGO, CAFE when I heard that the quintuplets are still here after two weeks but I have just discussed with the Medical Director and settled the bill and they can now go home.”

Osodieme also praised the hospital for their wonderful facilities and staff which ensured safe delivery of the babies. She also noted that the existence of such world class hospital is a testimonial to the security of lives and properties in Anambra state.

Osodieme also charged the parents of the babies to redouble their efforts in order to ensure that the children get the best so as to achieve their life’s dreams, stressing that the excuse of limited resources should not deter them from their parental obligations to the babies.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Ikechebelu, who had given five percent discount on the bills, said that the intervention of Osodieme tells a rare story of a mother whose sacrifices for her children is peerless, adding that the new hospital remains committed to the best.

The Pediatrician In-Charge at the hospital, who supervised the delivery processes Dr. Kenneth Okeke, said that the babies are doing well after spending two weeks in the neo-natal intensive care unit of the hospital as a result of the pregnancy timeframe which lasted approximately thirty-seven premature weeks.

He solicited external help for the mother and the babies, noting that their nutritional demands have increased, and that dependence on breast milk was impossible given that supplementary diets are needed as well.

Osodieme’s entourage include Commissioner for Social Welfare, Women, Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, the Transition Committee Chairman of Awka North, Hon Lawrence Onwuzuka, who gave the sum of hundred thousand Naira, and the Member Representing Orumba South at the State House of Assembly, Princess Nikki Ugochukwu, who supported with the sum of fifty thousand Naira, to relieve the burden from the family.

The quintuplets’ mother, Mrs. Nwaka said that the visit by Osodieme is a saving grace to the family. She stated that she had always heard of the Osodieme’s goodwill without knowing that she would one day be a beneficiary. She revealed that she was initially shocked by the ultrasound revelations, but carried on since she saw it as miraculous.

Mrs. Ifeoma Nwaka was recently successfully delivered of five babies after a successful Invitro Fertilization, IVF, at Life International Hospital, Awka.