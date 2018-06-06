DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Mourinho Tips Nigeria, Argentina To Qualify From World Cup Group D

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has predicted that Nigeria will progress into the round of 16 behind Argentina from Group D at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Mourinho made the prediction as a guest host on RT, a Russian international television network, where he also predicted which teams will emerge from each group.

Nigeria are drawn in Group D with Argentina, Croatia and debutants Iceland.

And according to Mourinho, Nigeria will face France from Group C in the round of 16.

From Group A, Mourinho has Uruguay progressing as group winners, while he tipped hosts Russia to pip Egypt into second spot.

He picked 2010 World Cup winners Spain winning Group B with his native Portugal coming runners-up.

In Group C, he went for France but expects second spot to be more of a battle, but tipped Australia to end the group second.

The former Chelsea boss said Brazil will top Group E, while stating his midfielder Nemanja Matic will ‘go on holiday’ as Serbia will crash out with Switzerland finishing second.

In Group F, he said champions Germany will be accompanied into the second round with Mexico while in Group G, he tipped England to top – where they would be paired with Poland in the knockout stage.

Also, he said Poland will finish second in Group H behind Senegal, who would take on Group G runners-up Belgium.

Commenting further, Mourinho admitted to being torn over who he wants to progress deep into the tournament – due to wanting his Red Devils stars to have a rest before the new season.

“I want my players to win, but I also want my players to go on holiday. So this will be tough,” he said.