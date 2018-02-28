MOSOP Flay Shell’s Destruction of Farmlands in Ogoni
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
MOSOP Flay Shell’s Destruction of Farmlands in Ogoni
MOSOP is deeply concerned about SPDC’s continued pipeline laying with the backing of Nigerian soldiers, as the destruction of farmlands in parts of Ogoni especially in Gokana local government area is having strong impacts on livelihoods as well as being capable of igniting conflict with affected communities.
We condemn Shell’s negligence and disregard for community safety while it continuous with such a major project without an environmental impact assessment as required by Nigerian and international law.
MOSOP demands that SPDC will stop its pipe laying activities in Ogoniland immediately or face a public action as we will not hesitate to mobilize against the unacceptable conduct of the company.
Publicity Secretary
Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP)
Port Harcourt