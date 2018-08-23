DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

MOSOP Denounces Shell’s Role in the Harassment of Ogoni Women

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on women all over the world to stand with Ogoni women who face continuous harassment from soldiers attached to the Nigerian affiliate of Royal Dutch Shell, SPDC.

Coordinator of MOSOP in Europe, Lazarus Tamama made the call in an message to Ogoni women in Bori, headquarter of Khana local government area on Wednesday August 3, 2018.

Lazarus Tamama urged Ogoni women to stand for their dignity and resist all attempts by Shell to further dehumanize them.

Tamana condemned Shell for laying pipelines in Ogoni without the people’s consent and demanded a halt to the pipeline laying which has been used to sexually abuse Ogoni women.

He reminded the Ogoni people that Shell will stop at nothing in an attempt to return to Ogoni for oil exploration and urged Ogonis to get ready to resist in the usual peace and non violent approach.