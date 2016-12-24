MOSOP Calls For End to Hostilities in Ogoni Communities

Ahead of the expected commencement of the full implementation of the Ogoni cleanup project, the leading and apex socio-cultural organization of the Ogoni people, MOSOP has vehemently condemned the upsurge in hostilities in Ogoni communities. The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) calls for an immediate end to conflicts in the area.

MOSOP is particularly disturbed by the spate of destruction and killings occasioned by renewed hostilities in Baen and Wiiyaakara communities in Khana local government area and Deken, Deeyor, Lewe and Bomu communities in Gokana local government area.

MOSOP calls on the Nigerian authorities and the Rivers State Government in particular to take urgent steps to provide security for the residents to forestall further hostilities in these areas and to prevent a degeneration of the situation.

MOSOP further urges the Ogoni Council of Traditional Rulers (COTRA) to deploy all measures including traditional means to restore peace in the affected communities.

MOSOP calls for tolerance and cooperation to restore peace in our communities and urges all Ogoni people to take responsibility for the peace and security of their communities, cooperate with the Police authorities, maintain vigilance and report incidences that are capable of jeopardizing public peace to the appropriate authorities.

Signed:

Fegalo Nsuke

Publicity Secretary

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People(MOSOP)