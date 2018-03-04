DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The leadership of Moro’a Development Association (MDA) has finally given nod to the establishment of the Access Quaint Solar Project within their area.

Recall that at the inception, there was some misconception about the project which led to the composition of a committee to look into the gray areas and come up with working solution to the impasse.

A statement by the Chairman (Moro’a Develoment Association Access Quaint Solar Nigeria Limited Committee) Hon, Nuhu Waney II in Manchock Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State, said the committee following series of interface with management of the company has come to terms with advantages of the project to the host communities.

According to the Chairman, “our committee, otherwise referred to as “Access Quaint Solar Project Committee” was put together by the leadership of Moro’a Development Association (MDA) about a few weeks ago.

“The Committee consists of members representing the Development Associations of Moro’a, Atakad and Kagoro chiefdoms, and representatives of the Districts within Moro’a, with highest number of representation coming from Kaura; the immediate host community, as well as leadership of the Youths and Women Associations within these groups and the representative of ” Chairman Kaura Local Government”.

“We were saddled with the responsibility to understudying the proposed energy project to be sited in our community, to consult with all stakeholders in the community, articulate the position of the Moro’a Nation and present same to the public as representing the final position of the people of Maroa Community of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State on the proposed project.

“In this regard, this Committee is not unaware of the recent outbursts of some few unpatriotic members of our community, objecting to the proposed sitting of this wonderful energy plant in our community.

“Much as we are willing to recognize their right to hold position of such in a democracy or to deviate from the consensus of the majority on the implementation of such a far reaching developmental policy decision, we are indeed tempted to discharge their views as unauthorized and representing the thinking and concerns of a small selfish segment of the population of our community, which should never be treated seriously in any quarters and by any authority”.

The committee therefore posited that “After a holistic assessment of our needs as a people and as a community, including the impact of the proposed energy project, both in the present and in the unforeseen future, we are satisfied that the project would bring about positive developments to our community.

“Its benefits are indeed enormous as it would add to the national grid, lead to more employment opportunities for our teeming youths, open up the doors of opportunities for trade and commerce as well as increase inflow of foreign capital to our national resources.

“It is our strong belief that the project, when it comes to full spring, will remain an invaluable addition to the development and growth of our beloved community and to the improvement of the quality of life of the individual members of this community in general.

“While we place on record our unreserved committeemen to the implementation of the project in our community, we assure the company and its management of our hospitality and reception now and in the future.

“We also commend the project company for their robust stakeholder engagement with community leadership and membership.

“In the same vein, we wish to extend a similar sense of gratitude and profound appreciation to the Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of our able and amiable State Governor, Mallam Nasir el Rufai for its vision and foresight in facilitating the investment and supporting our community for the sitting of this very important energy project.

“We firmly appeal to the Kaduna State Government, the management of Access Quaint Solar Nigeria Limited, relevant stakeholders and the public to disregard any other positions by any persons or group of people purporting to represent or speaking for our community”.