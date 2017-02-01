As news continues to unfold over the $10 million, Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa lost to his United States of American based girlfriend, the governor has ordered a shift of the first POST EXCO briefing from Tuesday 31st January to Wednesday 1st February 2017 over tension.

The POST EXCO briefing is coming on the heels of the $10 million scandal which has thrown the state in confusion as the Okowa-led government has refused to brief Deltans on the activities of his government since it resumed from the 2016 Christmas holiday.

It was learnt that the shift was to enable the government buy time as men of the pen have sharpened their swords to bombard government officials with questions on the $10 million and other disturbing issues in the state.

After journalists waited for over three hours, the Media Assistant to the Commissioner for Information, Sam Ijeh, broke the news of the postponement to newsmen.

Furious by the uncultured way the POST EXCO briefing was postponed, some journalists said, the Okowa government in the state was in comatose situation.

Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary to Okowa, who doubles as his ‘Killer squad leader’, Hillary Ibegbulem, has jetted to the US in search of the mistress who has brought so much disgrace to his boss.

Since the news of the $10 million was published, Okowa and his government have been battling to save their heads.