Mistakes Have Been Made And Lessons Have Been Learned, Ohakim Declares

In talking about good governance and Investment opportunities in Imo State, the former Governor of Imo State, Dr Ikedi Ohakim while declaring his intention to contest for 2019 Imo Governorship under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party said

“There’s no going back

We must get it right this time

The lives of our people would no longer be objects for experimentation

Mistakes have been made and lessons have been learned and now, together, we are taking Imo State back into the Hands of God come 2019. We owe our future generations that much”

Answering questions, if he forgot anything in government House, the former Governor said, “Yes, I forgot the development of Owerri masterplan; my vision is to transform Imo as the heartland for viable and sustainable investment in Nigeria and make Imo a leading provider of value-added support services and human and material inputs to business across Africa; thus spurring economic growth and sustainable job and wealth creation in Imo State “

“I want to come back to create the right investment climate that would credibly and consistently support current businesses and attract new investments by promoting investors-friendly reforms and providing valuable incentives. Building effective partnership aimed at targeting and generating investment opportunities.

I am returning to create a system that would place premium on justice, peace and security and that would challenge the entrepreneurial and competitive spirit of the Imo people, which is the touch stone of Igbo high achievement. Above all, to add value to leadership through accountability and responsible governance.

I am coming back to complete the Imo free trade zone, Imo freeway, the ring roads, the housing schemes, the wonder lake resort and conference centre, to rejuvenate the tourism and hospitality sector, to boost agriculture through Agro-nova, complete the Imo refinery and petrochemical project in the Oil communities of Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta LGAs, and lots of others projects that was abandoned immediately I left office in 2011″.