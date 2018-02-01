DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called for a meaningful partnership with China to develop Nigeria’s Animation Industry.

The Minister stated this in Abuja on Thursday when he received, in his office, a delegation of Television Production and Animation Companies from China.

He described animation as the fastest growing genre of the film industry, saying animation will thrive in Nigeria, especially if it is rooted in the culture and tradition of the people.

“Animation today has grown into a multi-billion-dollar business and notably in China, France and some other countries and we have in abundance in Nigeria abundant talent and also content.

“What we need is a meaningful partnership between these companies and Nigeria to develop our animation technology and our animation culture to a level that it will not only be impactful and meaningful, but will also be another vehicle through which we can promote the culture of Nigeria and its diversity,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

He expressed the optimism that animation will open another vista of opportunity for the talented youths in Nigeria because of the abundance of interesting stories in the country, and stressed the need for technology transfer from China in order to make the desired impact.

“We have the content, we have the stories, what we need is the technology. So we want to partner with you in a manner that we can encourage our very young and talented artists, film-makers and producers. But the content of the animation, for it to be meaningful to us and to the younger ones, must be rooted in the culture and history of our people,” the Minister said.

He said with Nigeria’s remarkable progress in the ease of doing

business and the various positive economic indices being recorded, the country is now the preferred destination for investors, with a guaranteed on investment.

Alhaji Mohammed advised the companies to take advantage of the various policies put in place by the government, such as a three-year tax holiday for companies that have been classified to enjoy pioneer status, and invest in Nigeria in view of the country’s huge population, talent and availability of content.

Earlier, Mr. Chen Huanan, the leader of the delegation and the

Director of Culture and Tradition in the Chinese Ministry of Culture, said the delegation is in Nigeria to seek areas of cooperation with their counterparts in the country.