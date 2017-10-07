

Our party respectfully but vehemently disagrees with Obi of Onicha,

Igwe Alfred Achebe on the need for him and some other traditional

rulers to join the partisan fray against all laws, moral codes and the

dictates of decency, to the point of instructing Anambra State on

national television to vote for a particular political party.



We insist that that practice is against all known values and must bediscouraged in the quest to have a conflict-free society.

It is our hope that the security agencies are watching this pronounced

display of indiscretion, unfortunately sponsored with what is left of

Anambra State funds, a state already in N80bn debt for the wrong

choice they made in 2013, under the watch of the same actors.

Anambra State is fully knowledgeable that the constituent powers of

any traditional institution, which revolves around the culture and

tradition begins and ends in its jurisdiction.

Therefore no traditional ruler has any right to tell a community

outside his own what to do with their ballot papers, if at all they

have the right to do so within their communities.

We urge all residents of Anambra State including the cosmopolitan

dwellers in Onicha and all communities whose traditional rulers were

involved in that weekend show of shame to vote for APC, or otherwise

according to their conscience, disregarding intimidation, because gone

are the days when the destiny of Anambra State was stealthily

entrusted into the hands of a few bourgeois, to which desperate power

mongers paid ‘tithes’, landing the state in a ‘zero allocation’

status, until it was liberated in 2003.

Our state shall not go back to Egypt!

On our knees, we plead the concerned, selected Ndi Igwe to disclose

the source of funding or the occasion, and the commercial television

coverage through which that statement that threw caution to the winds

was made.

We commend those respectable traditional rulers who refused to be

drawn into such royal errors, choosing instead the honorable path of

minding their palace, their respective one votes, while praying for

all candidates, in all parties.

Our party knows about the existence of retired businessmen, contesting

in the 2017 governorship elections to further take advantage of

Anambra Local Government Funds, but feel that a young and vibrant

leader on the basis of calling will rescue and secure the future of

Anambra State children better.

Anambra knows about the ambitious attempt to create a CKC (Christ the

King College) Cult, after shockingly silencing some interests that

should otherwise protect the state but also know that when the owner

is awake, the thief stands on an expired mandate.

We restate for the avoidance of doubt that our party and certainly

Anambra State does not subscribe to a non-existent zoning system of

governorship imagined by some politico-businessmen in a party that

claims what they are not.

Similarly, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999

to which all –rulers and the ruled -are bound, state clearly that the

tenure of any governor is four years.

Therefore, the tenure of the out-going governor of Anambra State

expires on March 16, 2018.There is nothing to complete after this

date, except in the unlikely event of a fresh mandate being conferred

through November 18 elections to a government that has failed on

virtually all its responsibilities.

Has anyone asked those traditional rulers who the elected Local

Government Chairman is in their jurisdiction?

Our party recognizes in both internal and inter-party contests that

Anambra governorship election is a free for all, founded on democratic

principles.

Consequently, we call on Anambra voters to save the state from the

bondage of a few who do not take responsibility for their actions and

vote in Dr Tony Nwoye to return the state to the path of progress.

For: ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC), ANAMBRA STATE CHAPTER