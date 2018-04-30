DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Million Destroyed As Fire Razes 2 Building In Anambra

By Nedum Noble

Property worth millions of naira were on Sunday evening lost to inferno that gutted a two buildings used as plaza at Nkwor Ogbe market Ihiala, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The fire, said to have started at about 5pm, was however prevented from razing the entire market through the prompt assistance of passersby.

A witness, who preferred anonymity, said no life was lost to the inferno, adding that personnel from Nnewi Fire Service, who later arrived the scene, assisted in putting out the fire.

Confirming the incident, Director, Anambra State Fire Service, Mr. Martin Agbili, said the fire damaged property and goods worth millions of naira.

Agbili who commended the efforts of residents of the area in containing the fire from engulfing the entire market, however regretted that men of the Nnewi fire service were not informed immediately the incident started.

“Residents should always call the Fire service emergency hotlines whenever such incident occurs for prompt and immediate response from the agency,” he said.

Underscoring the need for individuals and markets to have fire fighting equipment to assist in the event of fire outbreak in their environment, Agbili assured of detailed iinvestigation to ascertain the remote cause of the fire.