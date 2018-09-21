DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Militia Gang Strangles Five To Death in Benue Village

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Commissioner of Police in Benue state, CP. Ene Okon has disclosed that five persons have been killed after suspected shitile militia attacked a Village in Ukum LGA of the state yeaterday.

The State Command in a press statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Moses Yamu, explained that the command received report that Tse Vue village via Ayati in Ukum LGA was attacked on 20/09/18 at about 9am by suspected shitile militia a.k.a Gana boys.

Operatives led by the DPO Ukum on reaching the scene, recovered five unconscious male victims who appeared to have been strangled using ropes.

According to the statement, one man who was injured were rushed to the hospital while the other five were confirmed dead on arrival to the hospital.

The Commissioner has therefore ordered immediate investigation into the incident with a view to arrest the attackers.

He warned that the Command under his watch, will not hesitate to deal decisively with law breakers.