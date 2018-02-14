DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

When Military Were Useless – By Abdulrazaq O Hamzat

The hate we instigate against each other will not consume the land we

live on, the tribe we belong or the religion we practice, it would

only consume us, the people, irrespective of tribe, region or

religion.

Although, I may not be able to tell you how we could solve the

herdsmen problem, but i know how we won’t ever solve it.

Instigating hate against each other will never solve the problem. This

is something we all know, yet we continue to do the same thing over

and over again. That’s bad.

Some myopic people are quick to claim that division is a way out. But

what do they know? I will only refer them to India and Pakistan. India

and Pakistan have hated each other for more than 70years. Here is why.

The British colonized Indian for more than 200 years and Indians

weren’t happy about it. All the people’s rage were directed at the

British and to put stop to such rage, British had an idea, ‘’divide

and rule’’. What does that mean?

Muslims against Hindu’s, against Sikhs, against Christians. They put

minorities in positions of power over majorities. The idea was, if you

are fighting each other, you won’t have the time to fight the British.

This is not to say that Indians don’t fight each other before the

coming of British over religion, but it is the first time that they

fight over policy. Religion became more important than language and

ethnicity and mistrust between religious communities became the norm.

Indian politician like the Muslim League Muhammad Jinah talked about

having a separate Muslim state if the British would ever leave. Then,

World Ward I began. The British promised to leave if the Indians

fought for them in the war and they did. While they fought as agreed,

British failed to fulfill it promise of granting them independence.

Then 20 years later, World War II started. Again, there was a promise

of independence if the Indians fought for them, but the Indians say no

way. This time, leaders like Mahatma Ghandi and Jawaharlal Nehru said

no. However, Jinah, the Muslim league leader wanted a British support

for a separate Muslim Country, so he convinced Indian Muslims to fight

for the British and they did. By the time World War II ended, it was

clear that the British would leave and grant India its independence.

Many Muslims began to fear living under the Hindu majority in a

democratic India and many Hindu were angry that Muslims wanted to

break up the country. This descended into brutal acts like killings,

forced conversion, abduction, arson, rape and ethnic cleansing. The

magnitude of this crisis scared the British and they promised to leave

India in 1948, but their exit from India was not going to be clear or

peaceful. The religious division they have stoked had turned into an

inferno.

Jinah seized this opportunity to demand for a separate Muslim state.

Nehru also scared by the violence reluctantly agreed. Mahatma Gandhi

opposed it, but it was already too late. Thinking they had fixed

things, the British announced they would now leave in 1947, a year

earlier than planned. The British brought in a man, Cyril Radcliffe to

divide the country. Cyril, who is a lawyer draw a border that would

split India into two (2), taking into consideration religion, railway,

water, irrigation canal and others. The lawyer was given 36 days to

complete this task, which he did, 3 days ahead of schedule, but the

lines that created West Pakistan, India and East Pakistan were kept

secret until after independence.

Radcliffe didn’t quite finish his job though; he didn’t draw a line

for Kashmir, a territory within India and Pakistan. What could

possibly go wrong? Well, on August 14 1947, Pakistan gained

Independence and a day later, India also gained Independence.

Partition had become a reality.

However, if you think the story has a happy ending, you haven’t been

paying attention. Here is the catastrophe that Radcliffe’s border line

created on ground.

7 million people moved from India to Pakistan and another 7 million

people moved from Pakistan to India. In the process, over 1 million

people were killed, murdered, starved or poisoned. Mobs lynched trains

full of people, men, women and children. Families have been split

apart till this day. The military of the 2 countries were practically

useless; soldiers were struggling to survive on their own due to the

magnitude of the catastrophe.

From that day, August 1947 till today, the dust of violence has yet to

settle. Since then, India and Pakistan have fought 3 wars over Kashmir

and one war over East Pakistan, which eventually became Bangladash.

Both countries still fight over disputed border and water. These wars

drove both countries to become nuclear powers. Even cricket match

between them are politically charged. And over 70 years, the divide

between people who look the same, speak the same language, dress the

same, eat the same food and even sing the same song have become

deeper.

To the war mongers in Nigeria, learn from history. To the hate

instigators, think again.

When there is a problem like that of herdsmen we are currently facing,

trading ethnic and religious blame is not the way out. Instigating one

ethnic group against the other is also not a way out. We must adopt

the joint problem solving technique to come up with a creative

solution.

By cursing, abusing and insulting others, you didn’t do anything

unique of special. Every one could easily cause and abuse. Even mad

men on our streets are specialist in cursing and abusing. Trying to

outdo each other is the use of vulgar, instigating and abusive

languages only brought our sanity into question, nothing special

really. We must demonstrate that we are better than the mad men on the

street, we must bring solution, not dissolution.

As for our government, which has proven over and over again that it is

incompetent and not responsible enough to perform its duty, you are a

disappointment.

Abdulrazaq O Hamzat is a Human Right Ambassador and Executive Director

of Foundation for Peace Professionals. He can be reached on

discus4now@gmail.com