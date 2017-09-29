“Military Made Away With My Personal Items” – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother
Information reaching 247ureports.com reveals that the real narrative of the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home by the Nigerian military may have not been fully told. This is as the brother to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB], Prince Emmanuel Kanu revealed to our correspondent that virtually all his personal items have been taken away from his home following the invasion.
The brother to the IPOB leader who has maintained that his brother and parents remain missing – and may have been killed by the Nigerian military told 247ureports.com that his personal belongs were also missing as he arrived his ather’s palace today.
According to Emma Kanu, “Things stolen from my room include Pair of trainers, 4 T-shirts, 4 Jean trousers, 2 wrist watches, Laptop, Apple tap, Auchuss phone sent to me by my brother, Kanunta kanu and unverified amount of money“.
Stay tuned for further details.
You never seen anything yet mumu
Is our problem in Nigeria Nnamdi Kanu? no. Our problem are the leaders and there little sence and undestanding just like who call him self our president with the nothing to show nigerian than seating there as a president of doom. Who dont know the meaning of referandum and how to handle talks and make his government proactive and fruiful for the Nigeria citisons.