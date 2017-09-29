Information reaching 247ureports.com reveals that the real narrative of the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home by the Nigerian military may have not been fully told. This is as the brother to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB], Prince Emmanuel Kanu revealed to our correspondent that virtually all his personal items have been taken away from his home following the invasion.

The brother to the IPOB leader who has maintained that his brother and parents remain missing – and may have been killed by the Nigerian military told 247ureports.com that his personal belongs were also missing as he arrived his ather’s palace today.

According to Emma Kanu, “Things stolen from my room include Pair of trainers, 4 T-shirts, 4 Jean trousers, 2 wrist watches, Laptop, Apple tap, Auchuss phone sent to me by my brother, Kanunta kanu and unverified amount of money“.

Stay tuned for further details.