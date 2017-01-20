A crude oil trunk-line belonging to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) has been set ablaze in Ughelli, Delta State by people suspected to be militants.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led a Federal Government delegation to the region to campaign against pipeline vandalism, and to chart a way forward for the Niger Delta Region.

It was learnt that the pipeline belonging to the NPDC is located behind SETRACO construction yard, along the East-West road, was reportedly seen raging with fire at about 4:30 pm.

Though the flame had subsided at about 7:12 pm, it could not be immediately ascertained what caused the fire, and no militant group has claimed responsibility of it.

But a security source operating in the area confirmed the incident, and debunked insinuation that the inferno was as a result of an attack by suspected militants.

He said, “The cause of the incident is as a result of bush burning. Someone set fire on the area and the pipeline, which had some crude oil spill on it and the surrounding environment went up in flames, sending huge balls of flame into the air”.

Speaking further, the source said, “We are ensuring the maximum protection of oil and gas facilities in the area and I can assure you that there would be no form of attacks on oil facilities in the area like time past.”

Osinbajo, has in his visit, called on youths, and both traditional and political leaders in the state to embrace peace in order to pave way for the development of the region.

He said the development of the region is long overdue, and said the federal government cannot do it all alone stressing that all hands must be on deck to realize the Niger Delta developmental mandate.

He called on the federal government and the Niger Delta states governments, and civil society organizations (CSOs) to synergize to solving the challenges of the region.

“The federal government cannot solve the problems of the Niger Delta alone; it requires the collaboration of the States, National Assembly, and the CSOs,” said the Vice President.

On his part, the governor of the state, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa urged youth to give peace a chance, to bring the needed development to the region.