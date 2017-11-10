Militancy: Buhari’s Ministers behind Niger Delta Avengers, group alleges

The Niger Delta Coalition (NDC) has accused Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani and the Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu of complicity in the renewed threat by Niger Delta Avengers to resume bombings of crude oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta region.

Founder of NDC, Amb. Young Piero who made the allegation in a statement on Friday in Abuja declared that “we will not accept any further corrupt practice and political negotiations to the detriment of the people. Government appointees should not be double -sided if they don’t know how to solve the problem or to deal with people who are ready to support the government to bring final peace to the Niger Delta”.

The group alleged, “moves by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Uguru Usani, General Boroh and Dr. Ibe Kachikwu of patronising and encouraging militancy in the Niger Delta”, adding that both Ministers are masterminds of the latest threat by the Niger Delta Avengers to call off its ceasefire with a view to causing fresh unrest in the oil and gas sector and take the economy back into recession.

The statement averred, “it is so sad that the same people that are against the success of President Muhammadu Buhari administration are now close associate of Pastor Usani General Paul Boroh and Dr. Kachikwu”.