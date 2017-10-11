Captain Mikel Obi has again expressed his joy at the Super Eagles’ qualification for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“This is really a dream come true,” Mikel told the Nigeria Football Federation. “The team and myself, we worked very hard for this believing we could do it, and we are over the moon that our aspiration has been met.

“I want to commend everyone who has been involved in this: the players, the coaches, the backroom staff, the NFF. It was not easy but we knew from the beginning that we would have to fight hard for every point and we did.”

The former Chelsea star is going to his second World Cup final, after missing the 2010 finals in South Africa with injury.

He was in the squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“There is nothing one can do about that; everything comes in God’s time. I am grateful to God for this ticket and we will go to Russia and give our very best.” James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international Joseph Yobo has tipped the current Super Eagles team to do better than previous Nigerian teams at the World Cup.

The Eagles became the first African team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia a hard-fought 1-0 win against Group B opponents Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo on Saturday.

Alex Iwobi’s 73rd minute goal secured the ticket for the Eagles who will be heading to their sixth appearance at the World Cup.

The win took the Eagles to 13 points, while Zambia remain second on seven points. Cameroon who defeated Algeria 2-0 are third on six points and the North Africans are bottom on just one point.

Reacting to the qualification, Yobo who was in the Eagles squad to the Korea/Japan 2002, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 World Cups, hailed Gernot Rohr’s players for achieving the feat.

“Congratulations again guys. Going to the World Cup is dream stuff. Y’all are going to do better than us!” the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

The Eagles’ next game is against Algeria in Constantine in November.