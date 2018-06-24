DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Mikel Won The Match For Eagles – Iceland Coach

Head Coach of Iceland national team to the Russia 2018 World Cup, Heimir Hallgrimson, has said Eagles skipper Mikel Obi was the match winner for Nigeria on Friday in Volgograd.

Nigeria defeated Iceland 2-0 in a crunch Group D encounter of the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup tournament taking place in 11 cities and 12 centres in Russia.

Hallgrimsson after the match noted that the change of formation by Nigeria from 4-2-3-1 to 3-5-2 affected his players all through the encounter.

He noted that Mikel was met in an unusual position and his experience was the difference between the Super Eagles and his wards.

The Iceland boss said: “Where we met Mikel was contrary to our preparation and all our attempts to change did not work. He was all over the place both back and front. I commend him and the entire Nigerian team. They were better.

“Generally, my boys did very well but we just could not score and the first goal by Nigeria was a big advantage that helped them and further affected my team.”

Iceland will play their last match against group leaders Croatia on Tuesday and Hallgrimson is optimistic his players could get a result in the encounter.

“It is not over yet, we have one more match and we are going to put in our best and lets see how it goes,” the coach added.