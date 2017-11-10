Mikel Pulls Out Of Eagles Squad

Gernot Rohr’s preparations for the upcoming games against Algeria and Argentina have suffered a blow with news that Porto loanee Mikel Agu has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

The Nigeria Football Federation reported via official sources on Wednesday afternoon that the central midfielder has pulled out of the squad. ‘’Turkey based midfielder Mikel Agu is out of our upcoming games against Algeria and Argentina owing to injury.

We’ll miss him, tweeted the Nigerian Federation. Rohr had already lost five important players Victor Moses, Elderson Echiejile, Eddy Onazi, Moses Simon and Odion Ighalo, who all started the World Cup qualifiers against Zambia, to injuries before this latest setback.

Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu has presumably fully recovered from a quadriceps injury, which prevented him from playing for his Israeli club in three of their last four matches.

Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/mikel-pulls-eagles-squad/