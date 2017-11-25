Mercy Johnson’s husband, Prince Okojie dumps PDP

Prince Odi Okojie, husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has officially resigned from the People Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Okojie, who was a card-carrying member of the former ruling party, tendered his resignation letter on Friday.

Before his resignation, Okojie served as a Councillor in Edo State. He also contested for Deputy Governor in 2016 on the same platform.

The resignation letter reads.

“This is to humbly notify the general public and the PDP of my resignation as a member and leader of the Political Party. This was concluded after quality engagement and consultations with my political association, my family and friends.

“It is my wish that you accept this resignation in good fate.”

Source: Daily Post