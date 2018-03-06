DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Meningitis Kills Over 40 In Jigawa

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

By Dahiru Suleiman

An outbreak of Cerebro SpinalMeningitis, (CSM) has been reported in Majia town in Taura LGA in Jigawa state claiming the lives of over 40 children .

Investigation by 247ureports at the Majia town ‎revealed that the victims started with complains of fever and numbness in their legs.

Ali Sunusi is a father to 3 year old Khadija who died three days ago from the ailment. The grieving father told our reporter that he did all he could to save his only daughter when she started feeling feverish.

He said in his desperate attempt he earlier went to a patent medicine store and was given some drugs only for the illness to aggravate at night.

He said all attempt to get the attention of the medical personnel stationed in the area to come to his rescue‎ failed as they told him to take the patient to Taura general hospital, a distance of about 30 kilometres giving excuses of not having sufficient drugs to deal with the situation.

Mallam Ya’u Salisu a father of 12 year old Ummu Kulsum said he took her for treatment: to a chemist during the day when she complained of having sever heaadache.

According to Ya’u she was relieved at that time only to start stooling ‎later at night. We had to rush her back to the chemist who administered a drip on her only for her to give up the ghost.

Another father, Mallam Usman told our reporter that his 11 year old son was rescued from the clutches of death after he was admitted at the Taura general hospital however said his son is now deaf.

He said his son, ‎Ya’u Usman who is now in class 4 has recovered from the ailment but could no longer hear.

When our reporter visited Taura General hospital about 50 children are on admission due to the outbreak.