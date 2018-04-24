DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Melaye: Policeman Threaten NAN Reporters

–

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Three NAN reporters were on Tuesday in Abuja harassed by a policeman at Zankli hospital, Abuja, where Sen. Dino Melaye is being treated after he allegedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle and sustained an injury.

The reporters, Joseph Edeh, Johnson Eyiangho and Harrison Arubu, were at the hospital to find out the health status of Melaye when the policeman (Name Withheld) pounced on Edeh and ordered him out of the hospital premises.

He threatened that if Edeh failed to leave as ordered, he would disgrace him.

“Are you a patient. What are you here for, get out or you will be disgraced,” he yelled.

All efforts by Edeh and his colleagues to explain to him that they were journalists who came to the hospital to ascertain the health status of the senator fell on deaf ears.

Thereafter, the police officer moved closer to Arubu and snatched his cell phone accusing him of attempting to make phone calls.

As at the time of the visit, heavily armed policemen including personnel of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) took positions in and around the hospital.

A statement by the Force Spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, said that Melaye escaped from lawful police custody while being taken for arraignment in Federal High Court, Lokoja, from Abuja.

He alleged that hoodlums and miscreants in two Toyota Hilux vehicles blocked the police vehicle conveying Melaye around Area 1 roundabout and took him to an unknown destination.

“The Police team re-enforced and trailed Sen. Dino Melaye to Zankli Hospital, Abuja, where he was re-arrested.

“The Senator would be arraigned in court without further delay,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moshood said that one of the Toyota Hilux vehicles used by the hoodlums and miscreants in aiding the escape of the Senator had been recovered by the police investigation team.

He said the Inspector -General of Police had directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the rescue and escape of Melaye from lawful custody.