Medical Doctor, Mother, Child, Others Sustain Injury In Accident Involving Obaseki Press Crew Bus

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A multiple accident involving a bus assigned to the press unit of Edo State Government House and three other vehicles have left several persons were yesterday evening sustained injured.

No life was however lost in the accident which occurred in front of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), along the Benin-Lagos express road.

Beside the bus in the Governor’s convoy assigned to his press crew that was involved, a Honda Accord car, an SUV and another unidentified car were involved in the accident.

It was learnt that the accident resulted from break failure from the bus conveying the Government House press crew.

Following the break failure, the bus was said to have rammed into the other vehicles, injuring several persons, including a medical doctor, a mother and her child.

Some journalists in the Government House crew and others in the bus also sustained varying degrees of injury and have been taken to the UBTH where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, who confirmed the incident, said the bus was on its way from an official assignment.

“A number of people in the bus and three other vehicles that were involved in the accident, including a medical doctor and a mother and child, sustained varied degrees of injuries, and are currently receiving treatments at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH),” he said.

Osagie also added that government has undertaken to pay the medical bills of all the victims.