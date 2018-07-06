DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Media Statement Of Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Resignation From The APC

This Statement is to inform the public of my resignation from the All Progressive’s Congress (APC). I have sent a formal letter to this effect to Chairman of my Ward.

This has been a very difficult decision, to leave a party I helped form and made my humble contributions to put in power. After three years, however, I need to say that the APC has grossly under-performed, and has forfeited any claim to my loyalty and continued membership. I do not believe, in all conscience, that it should be trusted and encouraged to continue to govern our great country beyond 2019.

I am not leaving to join another party. This is my decision, and mine alone. It has nothing to do with the President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Sarki. It is a decision taken after due consultations with the Akida Group, a group that has predated my appointment as Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate.

I will remain active in politics, as this is the main avenue for salvaging our nation from rising insecurity, poverty and bitter divisions.

I am grateful for the opportunities I had to chair CPC and APC in Kaduna State, and I wish all our leaders God’s guidance.

Thank you

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, OON