Mbaise People Love Me & Voted For Me In 2011 & 2015 – Okorocha

…As Mbaise People Confer On Chief Uche Nwosu The Highest Chieftaincy Title Of “Ugwumba Oha Nile”

Governor Rochas Okorocha has said that the people of Mbaise love him and voted for him in 2011 and 2015 elections respectively but regretted that the few political cabal in the area sat somewhere and rewrite the results of the elections, adding that he also loves Mbaise people both as a people and for their unity and love for education.

Governor Okorocha spoke at the 2018 popular Iriji Mbaise Festival where more than fifty-one traditional rulers from the three local governments of Aboh, Ahiazu and Ezinihittee that make up Mbaise nation conferred the highest Chieftaincy Title of “Ugwumba Oha Nile” (the Pride of All People) on Chief Uche Nwosu, Chief of Staff Government House Owerri and a frontline guber aspirant in the State on the ticket of APC.

The event took place at the Central School Playground Itu in Ezinihittee Mbaise, the host local government for the 2018 Iriji Mbaise on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 with more than twelve thousand people including friends of Mbaise nation in attendance, with the governor contending that he is proud of Mbaise people without mincing words and advised them to shun clannishness.

His words “the name you hear about Imo State today in America, Canada, Uk, Abuja and all over the world, fifty percent of them are contributions of Mbaise people wherever they are found. Imo State is proud of Mbaise people. That is the reason my administration has done much to develop Mbaise including the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala University of Agriculture and Veternary Medicine, the Ahiara Mbaise Polytechnic, the Resin Paint Industry which my government repurchased and handed over to a Foreign Company, SkyRun and so on”.

Conferring the Chieftaincy title on Ugwumba Nwosu, the Chairman of Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Leo Nwokocha said that with the title, Uche Nwosu has become both a friend and a son to Mbaise people charging him never to forget Mbaise people at any given time.

Eze Nwokocha explained that they had considered a lot of factors before they decided to honour Nwosu with such a befitting Chieftaincy title and that it was done in the interest of Imo State and Mbaise people in particular, expressing delight that Nwosu accepted the offer.

In his response, Ugwumba Nwosu said he lacked the appropriate words to describe his joy over the honour done to him by Mbaise people with the Chieftaincy title adding that for the people of Mbaise to honour him with such a wonderful title of “Ugwumba Oha Nile” showed how Mbaise people take him.

He said, he has accepted to be both friend and son to Mbaise people and assured that he would never forget them either now or in future.