“May God Punish Supporters Of Buhari And His Fulani Terrorist Herdsmen” – Fani Kayode

The foremost political activist and one-time Aviation minister, Fani Kayode has cried out like never before following the release of a photograph showing a pregnant Christian woman slaughtered and burnt alive by the marauding Fulani herdsmen in Song local government area [LGA]. The pregnant woman was burnt by Fulani herdsman during an attack on Dumne, Song LGA in Adamawa State.

According to the political activist who has of recent become the voice of the voiceless for the people marginalized by the current Buhari regime, “I received the picture from a CAN official this morning and for the first time since the genocide and ethnic cleansing started something snapped in me and I wept”.

Fani Kayode continued, “Please let the world see this picture and let them know what is happening to our people in Nigeria and please pray for the soul of this poor lady and her baby and thousands of others that have been butchered: that they may rest in peace and that our Lord will avenge them”.

Fani Kayode had been arrested previously for his outspokenness and forthrightness of issues pertaining to unjust treatment of Christians and minorities in Nigeria. The Buhari administration utilized the Economic and Financial Commission [EFCC] to detain and harass the Kayode. But Kayode appeared undeterred. He has continued to speak fearlessly.

In his latest outburst, he called for God to punish the supporters of the killer herdsmen and for the supporters of President Buhari. “May God punish the beasts that committed this atrocity, those that sponsor and support them and ALL those that still think that there is ANYTHING good in Buhari and his Fulani terrorist herdsmen and demons. God PUNISH them from generation to generation”.

Kayode’s outburst comes on the heels of DSS’s harassment and intimidation of other activists who had spoken against the activities of the killer Fulani herdsmen.