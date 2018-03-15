DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Massive Security For Buhari’s Visit To Niger

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Niger State Police Command and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have deployed over 3,500 officers and men to beef up security during today’s visit to the state by President Muhammad Buhari.

The President is billed to commission the multi-million sugar factory constructed by Nigeria Flour Mill in Sunti, Mokwa local government area today.

According to the statistics of the deployment by the two security agencies, the police would release 2000 men for the visit while the NSCDC would commit 1500 to maintain order during the one-day visit.

Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar told newsmen yesterday that the state commands of Kebbi, Kaduna and Kwara would deploy officers and men to complement those of Niger to ensure a hitch-free visit.

Also the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Commandant in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, said his command had made security arrangements with the sister agencies for a hitch-free visit by the president.