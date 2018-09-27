DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Market On Fire In Port Harcourt, Fire Service Refuses To Act, Labor Strike

Information reaching 24ureports.com indicates that the popular Fruit Garden Market located along Kaduna Street in Port Harcourt went up in flames this night at about 8pm. The market is reported to be situated near the Winner’s Chapel headquarters.

Details are sketchy but the fire service have refused to act against the fire – citing national labor strike. The fire, as a result, was left in the hands of youths to battle. The entire market is believed to have been burnt completely down.

Security agents have since taken over the area.

