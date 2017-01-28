Facebook (FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a status update slamming President Donald Trump’s decision to sign executive orders on immigration.

“Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump,” he wrote.

The post continued: “We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat. Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.”

This is a personal matter for Zuckerberg. He noted that his great-grandparents came from Europe and that his wife Priscilla’s family were refugees from China and Vietnam.

Zuckerberg’s Facebook status also came as Trump was unveiling a pair of executive orders, including one reportedly calling for a temporary halt to all refugees.

“Secondly, I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don’t want them here. We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people. We will never forget the lessons of 9-11, nor the heroes who have lost their lives at the Pentagon. They were the best of us. We will honor them not only with our words, but with our actions. And that’s what we’re doing today. I am privileged to be here with you, and I promise that our administration will always have your back. We will always be with you,” Trump said according to a White House press pool report.