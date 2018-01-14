DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Marcel Ofomata Foundation Targets Over 5000 Persons In Her 2018 Medical Mission

Marcel Ofomata Foundation in collaboration with Imabridge Africa, United States of America invites residents of South East Nigeria and the general public to a 4-day Free Medical Mission it is organizing.

The event is to commence 10 am daily at Ozalla Primary Healthcare Centre, Isuofia from Wednesday 17th to Saturday 19th of January, 2018.

During the exercise, Medical Doctors from the United States of America and Nigeria as well as other Health Workers will be available to undertake free Minor Medical Surgeries Free Diagnosis/Treatment, Free Eye/Blood Group Evaluation, Free Tests/Tablets Donation, General Body Check-up, Medical Referral and Free Consultancy among numerous other services.

Apart from the Free Annual Medical Mission, Marcel Ofomata Foundation has undertaken other humanitarian programmes including academic scholarships to students upto University level, Revolving Seed Loan for Women, Revolving Trycycle Scheme for the Youths, Employment creation, Empowerment/ Human Capital and Skills Acquisition packages, Community Policing/ Vigilante Support and advocacies among others.

The initiative is borne out of the desire by the Sponsor and Founder of the Foundation, Chief (Dr) Marcel Ofomata (Onwa Isuofia) to contribute significantly towards the improvement of the welfare of people of Isuofia and the entire Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole.

You are invited.

Visit us at www.marcelofomatafoundation.org