Maradona Reveals Interest In Nigerian Striker

Argentine retired professional footballer, Diego Armando Maradona has revealed his interest in Nigeria young striker, Danjuma Ademola Kuti.

Maradona picked interest in Kuti who was signed into the United Arab Emirate First Division league recently, also invited him to the senior side for training session and admired the skills of the 19year old striker.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the U.A.E Sports Agency in Abuja.

The statement said Maradona was impressed by the striker’s way of scoring goals and playing skill and assured him of a promising future and that under him the young striker will be a successful payer.

He said the striker possesses what it takes to be outstanding and the club will ensure he is a successful player considering his abilities.

Presently Kuti is the leading scorer of the youth team which is topping the U.A.E . Youth league table.

Last session the youth team were champions of the U19 league after Kuti put them on the lead by scoring the only goal in a keenly contested match against Al Wasl F.C.

The football legend also encouraged the striker to becoming a legend and revealed that he will be the first Nigerian footballer to be coached by him.

Maradona who wants Kuti to play in the on going First division league competition is restricted by the U.A.E.F.A policy that allow only two foreigners to play in the league competition.

Two foreigners Omar Kossoko from France and one other have been registered in the first division league competition.

Maradona is presently working to put the club at top of the league and is saddled with the task of ensuring Fujairah FC is promoted back to Asian Gulf league after its relegation in 2015.

Fujairah won the right to be in the Emirati premier professional league (Asian Gulf League) at the end of the 2012–2013 season.

At the start of the 2014–2015 they began the first ever match in the AGL, ending the season in April 2015 in 9th place.

Presently in First division league, Maradona who just took up coaching job with the club is putting effort to make the club promote back to Asian Gulf league.