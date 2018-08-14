Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku splashes £102,000 on new Mercedes AMG-GT Coup whip (Photos)
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku splashes £102,000 on new Mercedes AMG-GT Coup whip (Photos)
Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku who earns £200,000-a-week at Manchester United has bought himself a brand new black Mercedes AMG-GT Coup.
The 25-year-old forward was pictured on Tuesday driving the whip into Carrington ahead of United’s away game against Brighton on Sunday.
The car is a brand new design from Mercedes, an update on their three-year-old GT.
See full photos below.