Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku splashes £102,000 on new Mercedes AMG-GT Coup whip (Photos)

Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku who earns £200,000-a-week at Manchester United has bought himself a brand new black Mercedes AMG-GT Coup.

The 25-year-old forward was pictured on Tuesday driving the whip into Carrington ahead of United’s away game against Brighton on Sunday.

The car is a brand new design from Mercedes, an update on their three-year-old GT.

See full photos below.