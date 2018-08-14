Published On: Tue, Aug 14th, 2018

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku splashes £102,000 on new Mercedes AMG-GT Coup whip (Photos)

Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku who earns £200,000-a-week at Manchester United has bought himself a brand new black Mercedes AMG-GT Coup.

The  25-year-old forward was pictured on Tuesday driving the whip into Carrington ahead of United’s away game against Brighton on Sunday.

The car is a brand new design from Mercedes, an update on their three-year-old GT.

 

See full photos below.

