By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

A Chief Magistrates’ Court has on Tuesday remanded 33-year-old Musa Shu’aibu in prison, over alleged murder of his brother, one Adamu Shu’aibu to death by shooting.

The accused who resides at Jigawar Alhaji Ado village, Dawakin Kudu Local Government area of the state, is facing a four-count of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearms and culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, Hajiya Fatima Adamu who presided over the case, ordered the remand of the accused till March 29.

The accused who pleaded guilty to the charge, conspired with nine of his friends, who are now at large, while armed with a gun, and shot his brother to death,”

Two locally made revolvers and one pistol were said to have been recovered from the accused.

The prosecutor Inspector Anthony Edward said the offences contravened Sections 97 and 221 of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act, 2004.