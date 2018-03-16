DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Mama Taraba Drums Support for Buhari At UN

By Ifeanyi Emeka

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan has used the occasion of the ongoing 62 session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women to drum support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The Minister who spoke at a programme organized in honour of late Mrs. Theodora Oby Nwankwo commended President Buhari for giving Nigerian women the opportunity to make their contributions in different capacity to national development.

Senator Alhassan said: “The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had done a lot for the women, adding that the president has a special place for women in the country.”

Highlights of the event include; presentation of CSW62 Session Bouquet to the family as well as lighting of tribute candles.

Dignitaries that attended the event include; Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, Mrs. Fatima Kyari Mohammed, Permanent Representative, African Union Observer Group to the United Nations, Madam Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN-Women among others.

Ifeanyi Emeka files in this report from UN Headquarters