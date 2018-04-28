DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Maku Urges Politicians To Desist From Politics Of Violence

–

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Labaran Maku, National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has called on politicians to desist from politics of violence and give peace a chance in the country.

Mr Maku, a former Minister of Information, made the call on Saturday in Lafia during his visit to communities in Lafia North to commission his billboards as an aspirant for Nasarawa State governorship election 2019.

According to him, politicians are largely responsible for the crisis in the country was facing due to their selfish ambitions.

He said that most of the politicians who do not stand the chance of winning election often times cause crisis by using thugs and mercenaries to attack persons they perceive as opposing them.

Mr Maku urged the electorate to be vigilant and to avoid “bad politicians” who promote violence instead of focusing on issues of development.

He said if elected as the next Governor of Nasarawa, he would ensure that farmers and grazers live peacefully.

Mr Maku called on the federal government to deploy more military personnel to crisis areas to check attacks.

The former minister inaugurated ten billboards in different communities in Lafia.