Magu Reassures IDPs

By 247ureports
10 Views
Posted In
Press Releases
Posted at
December 31, 2016 7:39 pm
Tagged as
Related

Nzuko Umu Mbaise Holds In Grand Style

Lawyers React To Sledge Hammer Invasion Of The Office Of NYCN President, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

Re: 1,260 Policemen From South West Protest Transfer To Northern States

Arrest Of Niger Delta Militant Planning To Bomb Third Mainland Bridge In Lagos, Recovery Of Cartons Of Explosive Devices And Detonators And Two (2) AK 47 Rifles

The Ganduje Light Rail Project: What Kano Stands To Benefit

Christmas – Nigeria Police Force Beefs Up Security Nationwide

Acting-Chairman-EFCC-Ibrahim-Magu

EFCC Press Release
The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has told persons displaced by the insurgency in the North East not to be demoralized by their present predicament but to remain strong, adding that there will soon be an end to their travail. He gave the assurance Saturday, December 31, 2016 during a visit to two internally displaced persons’ camps in Abuja. “I am aware that most of you never expected that you will find yourselves in this predicament. There are things we as human beings cannot change. But whatever situation we find ourselves, we can make the most of it. That is the reason I am here today to tell you that I feel your pains and to celebrate this special season with you”, Magu said.
 He urged the IDPs to be disciplined and stay out of crime, assuring them that government was determined to bring an end to their suffering. He said with peace gradually returning to the North East, it would not be long before they return to the comfort of their homes.
 The EFCC boss distributed various food items to thousands of IDPs at the Kuchingoro and Area 1 camps in Abuja.
Wilson Uwujaren
Head, Media & Publicity
31st December, 2016

 

slide1
< Previous Article
Nzuko Umu Mbaise Holds In Grand Style
Next Article >
About the Author
Profile photo of 247ureports

Leave A Response