Magu, Daura Appear Before Senate Ad-hoc Committe

By Danjuma Aliyu

Ibrahim Mustafa Magu, and Lawal Daura, appeared before a Senate ad-hoc committee this afternoon to discuss the clash between EFCC and DSS officials.

The Department of State Service, DSS describes Mr Magu, the “rejected” chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as a “liability to the corruption fight.”

Yesterday, the DSS stormed a farmstead in Karshi, a suburb in Abuja, where Mr Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC, “illegally stationed” police officers to guard dollars he secretly keeps.

This was not the first time Mr Magu has been caught in wrong doing. He was accused in 2008 of withholding file documents at his home and in 2016, sensitive papers belonging to the EFCC were found in the home of a close friend of the level 14 Police Officer.

Due to an intel report from the DSS, the Borno police officer’s nomination as the fourth chairman of the EFCC was rejected on March 15.

EFCC staffers say Mr Magu is bitter about the whole situation. They say its why he refuses to work with the DSS, a sister security agency.

Recent information shows that Mr Magu has made several attempt to sabbottage the work of the DSS. An example was the order he gave for the arrest of former head of NIA, Mr Ayo Oke, and the former DSS DG, Ita Ekpeyong on November 21, despite a recommendation from government official for him not to do so.

DENISAURUS News understands that the DSS refused to allow EFCC operatives to make the arrest, which led to a clash between both agencies.

Following the clash, the Senate on November 22 mandated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the cause of the incident and report back within two weeks.