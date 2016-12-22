Magu : CNPP Backs Senate, Wants EFCC Scraped

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the leadership of the Senate not to bow to pressure over the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), asking the red chamber to scrap the agency.

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in a statement signed by its national chairman, Alhaji Balarabe Musa and Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, Wednesday in Abuja, said that “Magu’s rejection is in order, and also called on the Senate to scrap the EFCC as the anti corruption agency has become den of corruption.”

According to the CNPP, “recent developments have shown that the EFCC as an anti-corruption institution has been fingered in shoddy activities, which the commission is yet to provide satisfactory answers to.

“For us in the CNPP, the EFCC as presently established and constituted has outlived its usefulness. A situation where the EFCC is being accused of looting recovered looted funds is not only a dent on the anti-corruption agency but also a clog in wheels of the anti-graft efforts of President Buhari administration.

“No matter the sincerity of any President of Nigeria in the fight against corruption, if the head of the EFCC is rotten, there is nothing he or she can do to succeed.

The body, however, urged “the Senate to be mindful of the antics of persons wishing to be immune from corruption, who are working to ensure that its effort to strengthen the war against corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, which its rejection of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) represents.

“The CNPP has observed that these enemies of Nigeria will stop at nothing to have their way, to the extent that they are now trying to manipulate the Department of State Service (DSS) to rewrite its security report that indicted Mr. Ibrahim Magu. This must not be allowed by all well meaning Nigerians, who wish this country well as the Senate’s rejection of Mr. Magu is in order.”