Luebe Killings: Government Must Stop The Killing of Our People – MOSOP

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni people (MOSOP) strongly condemn the killing of 3 youths of Luebe community in Ogoniland on Sunday, November 12, 2017 by men of the Nigerian Police.

Our checks reveal that the youths have attempted to stop the police from escorting illegally-mined petroleum products through their community en-route Ndoki in Oyigbo local government area of Rivers State.

The Luebe killings is very regrettable not only because the youths have risen against the pipeline vandalism masterminded and prosecuted by men of the Nigerian police, they have also shown that the crime for which the government and Shell has accused the Ogoni community is a crime by a criminal gang that is enjoying the protection of the Nigerian Police.

The Ogoni people are disheartened that the killing of our people by state security and the policies of government is dangerously and increasingly pointing to a deliberate state–backed genocide against the our people.