DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Like The Biblical David, Pick Your Stones, Defend Yourselves, Ortom To Benue Youths

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has challenged Benue Youths to borrow a leaf from the Biblical story of David and Goliat urging them to pick up their stones and defend themselves from Fulani aggressions.

Emotionally laden Governor Ortom stated this yesterday in Gwer West Local Government Area where he went to condole the people over the killing of 24 innocent people in a renewed Fulani attacks.

Ortom who insisted that Benue is not at war with any ethnic group said the time to stand is now and “we can not continue to run while innocent people are killed in cold blood.

He therefore challenged Benue youths to stop running away but stand and defend themselves from every form of external aggression.

“It is not enough to just run away. You must stay and defend your land. These killings are enough and we can not take it again. This land belongs to us and we are not going anywhere”, he said.

The Governor also admonished them to desist from intake of hard drugs; tramol, ogogoro and smoking of weeds, saying they should use their time and strength to engage in any lawful means to support his administration in bringing lasting peace to their communities.

Ortom who insisted that there is no alternative to obeying the Anti Open Grazing Law if anyone must engage in livestock business in Benue, reiterated that the Law was not targeted at a particular group but meant to direct and help all groups to live in peace.

“But when people violate the law and there are no sanctions, impunity, lawlessness and anarcy sets in. When anarchy sets in, no one will be safe as we are seeing security men and civilians killed.”

Ortom however promised to continue to work together with traditional rulers and state vigilantees to support and strengthen security agencies in the state through logistics to tackle issues of insecurity in Benue.

Earlier, paramount ruler, Gwer West LGA, HRH, Ter Nagi, Chief Daniel Abomtse said the the LG has lost about 212 persons to herdsmen attacks from 2011 to April 1st 2018, the recent attack which have claimed 24 lives.

Abomtse reported that the Naka/Makurdi federal highway has become a death trap as the daredevil herdsmen lay siege there killing and maiming innocent residents and commuters alike and called on state and federal governor t to halt the killings.

The Council Chairman, Francis Ayagah told the governor that he has identified some of the attackers, collated their phone numbers and handed it over to security agencies in the state.

He also said he has also petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the suspects and called on authorities to capitalize on his efforts to bring perpetrators of the heinous crimes to book.