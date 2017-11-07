Liberian President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Arrives Imo Thursday For A 2-Day Visit

Government Of Imo State

Press Release

President of Liberia, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will on Thursday, November 9, 2017 arrive Owerri Imo State Capital for a 2-Day visit.

The Liberian President is principally coming to meet with students of the Rochas Foundation College of Africa and the Students from Liberia in particular whose parents died of Ebola and she will also be expected to key into Vision 2030 of ROCHAS FOUNDATION COLLEGE, targetted at taking one million children of Africa out of the street and giving them education.

The Rochas Foundation College of Africa is, aside offering free education to children from the Countries of Africa, it’s also aimed at promoting Unity among Africans and African nations.

On arrival on Thursday, Mrs. Sirleaf would be taken to the Palace of Eze Imo to be accorded the African way of receiving an august visitor like her and the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Samuel Ohiri will be expected to decorate her with a Chieftaincy title, taking into account that she took over the leadership of Liberia soon after a bloody Civil War and she has been able to sustain the peace of that Country for ten years now.

The following day being Friday, November 10, 2017, Mrs. Sirleaf will then be at the Rochas Foundation College of Africa where she will meet with the Students and also specifically interact with the Liberian Students. And all these will help to instill confidence in the students and brandish a juicy future for them.

After her outing to the College, the Liberian President will deliver a lecture to Imo women at Imo International Convention Centre (IICC) and the topic will be “Women in Politics”, and the lecture is structured to encourage women in the State to develop interest in leadership, especially when it is recalled that Mrs. Sirleaf is the first female President in Africa.

Finally, she will be appreciated with Imo Merit Award and a road will also be named after her. And with all the feats she has achieved, she earns a Place in the Imo Hall of fame.

President of Ghana, Mr. Nana AdoAkufo and his South African Counterpart, President Jacob Zuma had earlier visited the State for the same purpose and were also honoured. Ambassadors of Nations had also come.

The governor, the good people of the State and the Rescue Mission Government of the State wish Mrs. Sirleaf a hitch-free trip.

–

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor