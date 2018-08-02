DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Legal Group Seek Prosecution of Pastor For Murder Of Pregnant Mistress, Church Member And Daughter

A high court in Port Harcourt has adjourned to September 26 for hearing of an application by the federation of International women lawyers FIDA to take over from the Police the prosecution of one Pastor Chidiebere Okoafor who is facing murder charges.

Pastor Chidiebere Okoafor who is the founder of Alter of solution church in Izuoma , Afam, Oyigbo local government area, allegedly murdered his pregnant mistress, Concila Ezeawa and his church member, Uloma Onweagba along with her little daughter Christabel.

Justice C.D Green adjourned the matter after counsel to the Pastor, Innocent Ekwu raised an objection to the request of FiDA to take over the matter from the police.

It was learnt that the Police counsel Godday Amadi expressed readiness to hand over the matter to FIDA.