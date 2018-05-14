Leah Sharibu’s Brother Relocated To Safety As World Marks Leah’s Birthday; New Photo Of Leah Sharibu Released

From Emmanuel Ogebe, USA

A. MASTER SHARIBU RELOCATED TO SAFETY

The younger brother of captive Christian schoolgirl Leah Sharibu has been evacuated from northeast Nigeria to continue his education in safety. Leah Sharibu is the sole remaining hostage of the Dapchi mass abduction of February 19, 2019 .

Her mother Rebecca Sharibu who has only two children had expressed concern about the safety of her only son in Yobe State given the abduction of her only daughter Leah from a Government Girls Science and Technology College Dapchi. We reported last week that the girls have been returned to the school inspite of the continuing concern by parents of inadequate security and despite recommendations that the school should be shutdown https://www.facebook. com/USNigerialaw/posts/ 1868965566736772

We are thankful to well meaning Nigerians at home and abroad who contributed to the relocation and first term fees payment for young Master Sharibu to a safer part of the country.

B. WORLD RESPONDS TO CALL TO ACTION FOR LEAH’S BIRTHDAY

In a related development international human rights activists have responded to our call for May 14 to be marked as WORLD LEAH DAY in honor of Leah’s birthday. She turned 15 years old today. The Washington based US NIGERIA LAW GROUP urged Christians to pray for Leah from Sunday May 13-May 20 and honor her by showing acts of heroism and courage as well as kindness to others like Leah was known for by her classmates.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide in the UK has taken advocacy action today in honor of Leah. According to a statement posted on the page of the IAMLEAH FACEBOOK GROUP

“It’s Leah’s 15th birthday today, but she won’t be celebrating with her family. For 3 months she’s been held prisoner by Boko Haram. She hasn’t been released because she refuses to convert in exchange for her freedom. Join with us by sharing a photo of yourself holding a sign saying #FreeLeah”.

Similar social media advocacy is taking place in Canada and US, Rwanda and Kenya amongst others.

Leah has been in Boko Haram captivity for 84 days now and the Buhari-led government has not explained why she was not returned with her freed Muslim classmates or when she will return.