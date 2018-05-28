DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

An Egyptian lawyer, Bassem Wahba, has filed a €1bn lawsuit against Sergio Ramos following the challenge that ended Mo Salah’s participation in the Champions League final.

“Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished for his actions,” he claimed on the Sada El-Balad TV channel. “I’ve filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

“I’ll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1bn (N419bn), for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people.”

Egypt’s medical team have claimed that Salah suffered “a sprain in the shoulder ligaments,” but hope to have him available for the World Cup.

Liverpool ace Salah was forced off the pitch in tears in the first half of Saturday evening’s clash in Kiev, which Ramos’ Real Madrid went on to win 3-1.

There were immediate fears that the Premier League Golden Boot winner was going to miss the World Cup, but Salah tweeted on Sunday to claim that he was “confident” of making the tournament in Russia, reports Mirror UK.

Despite that claim, Bassem Wahba stated that he had sued Ramos.