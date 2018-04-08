DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Lawmakers’ Aides Give Buhari, Osinbajo 7 Days To Disclose Running Cost

Aides of senators, Reps under the aegis of the Conference of National Assembly Legislative Aides (CONASSLA), have asked President Muhmmadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to make their running cost public.

The request followed controversy trailing the statement by Senator Shehu Sani that senators receive N13.5 million as monthly running cost.

CONASSLA, a forum of current and former aides to members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, appealed to the Presidency, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, and all other Ministers to disclose to the Nigerian people how much the President, Vice-President, ministers and heads of agencies and parastatals of the federal government receive as running costs.

The statement was signed by Abdullahi Almustapha and Funmi Oyekan, CONASSLA’s chairman and secretary, respectively.

“In the interest of full disclosure, and in-line with the transparency agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari government, we call on theexecutive branch to publish the running costs of all the offices and individuals within its purview within seven days.

“Failure to do this will be an infringement on the trust of the Nigerian people who elected this government into office to curb excessive spending and official largesse by public office holders,” part of the statement read.