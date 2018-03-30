DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Late Reps’ Deputy Leader, Umar Jibril Buried In Lokoja

The member, representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, late Buba Umar Jibril, has been buried at Kabawa Cemetery in Lokoja, amid tears and prayers from families, friends and colleagues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jibril, 58, a three time member of the House of Representatives, died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.

The burial, which was concluded at around 3 p.m., was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, Kogi Deputy Governor, Mr Simon Achuba, Kogi House of Assembly Speaker, Mr Matthew Kolawole, members of the house, among others.

Speaking to newsmen, the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said: “We have lost one of our own, Buba Jibril, whom if wishes are horses, we will wish he lives forever.

“But we are mortal and all of us have to answer one day or the other, however, Jibril has answered the call.

“He had a dogged spirit, when we recently visit him in London with the leadership of the House; we chatted and laughed together, apparently we don’t know that he would answered this call today.

“It is very unfortunate, we have lost a leader and a brother, who was an accomplished legislator per excellent, and for me personally he was my die hard supporter. We will surely miss him.”

“It was unfortunate that we have to do this again; our prayer to God is that the death of lawmakers should stop and God should preserve all of us.

“I don’t think it has happened before not to my recollection that we have lost about three senators and five members of the House of Representatives.

“Our prayer is that God should grant his entire family members, the government and the people of Kogi, and the entirety of NASS the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost,” Dogara said.

Mr Matthew Kolawole, the Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, told newsmen that the state Government, the Kogi House of Assembly, would miss him a lot.

“Don’t forget that he was a former speaker of Kogi House of Assembly, we will miss him a lot.

“I pray that God almighty will give all of us the heart to bear the irreparable lost.

“What happened today is a big lesson to all of us who are still living, in any position we are, no matter how rich you are, just remember sometime, someday, you will drop dead, and when you do, you are going to give account of your life and stewardship to God.

“It is a debt we will all pay sometimes, someday,” Kolawole said.