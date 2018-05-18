Published On: Fri, May 18th, 2018

Late Nollywood Actress, Aisha Abimbola aka ‘Omoge Campus’ Buried Amidst Tears In Canada

Nollywood actress, Aisha Abimbola aka ‘Omoge Campus’  who died of breast cancer on May 16th in Canada has been buried.

Though she had converted to Christianity during her lifetime, the 46 year old actress was buried according to Islamic rights with family members and close friends in attendance.

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.

