Lassa Fever kills One In Edo

An outbreak of Lassa Fever has allegedly claimed the life of one Henry Ehimati, a male nurse working with Okomu Oil Palm Company staff clinic, located in Ovia South-West local government area of Edo State.

The victim said to be in his 30s and married with one child, works at the clinic, but lives with his family at Upper Sakponba area, in Benin City, whenever he is off duty at the clinic.

A source who did not want his name in print, but is in the know, informed our correspondent that doctor in charge of the disease control at the clinic, observed that the late nurse was unusually weak and with high fever last week.

“By the time they admitted him at the clinic and run test on him, they detected that he had ‘2 plus’ malaria, with protein in his blood.

“As the fever got worse by the day, they then decided to transfer him to a private clinic in Benin City, last Saturday, where they also carried out several tests on him.

“When they suspected that he might be suffering from Lassa Fever, they then decided to transfer him to the Lassa Fever center at Irrua Teaching Hospital. But he died at the clinic even before they could finalize arrangements to take him there,” the source said.

The State Commissioner for Health, David Osifo, could not be reached for confirmation, as his phone was busy throughout, neither did he respond to text a message sent to his mobile phone.

The Managing Director of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc, Mr. Graham Heife also failed to respond to text a message sent to his mobile phone.