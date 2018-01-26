DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking…Lalong dumps Buhari, reject cattle colonies

DIRECTORATE OF PRESS & PUBLIC AFFAIRS

OFFICE OF THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR, PLATEAU STATE

PRESS RELEASE

The attention of the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has been drawn to the news making the rounds, particularly in the Social Media that “parts of Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas have been carved out for the creation of colonies for cattle, in fulfilment of his promises to the Fulani who have pressured him, to either cede those areas or he faces the other side of their viciousness which may cost his aspirations”.

The Governor herein after state unequivocally that this thinking is not only the figment of the imagination of its authors, who want to make political capital out of it, but false, malicious and highly mischievous.

Governor Simon Bako Lalong has and does not contemplate such action and he further calls on all good citizens of Plateau to bury such imagination of these elements, who are bent on throwing the State into confusion. Cattle colonies are not in the imagination of Governor Lalong.

Consequently, the Governor urges all peace loving citizens of Plateau State to discountenance such mischievous information but to gravitate towards issues that unite us rather than those that divide us.

Signed

Dan Manjang

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity