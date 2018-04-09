Lai Mohammed Pays Condolence Visit To Offa, Says FG Will Ensure Better Security For Nigerians
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has
assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to
ensure better security for all Nigerians.
The Minister gave the assurance on Sunday when he paid a condolence
visit to the traditional ruler of Offa in Kwara State, Oba Mufutau
Gbadamosi, following the recent deadly armed robbery attack in the
town that left 17 people, including 9 policemen and 8 civilians, dead.
”We will learn the necessary lessons from this dastardly attack and
factor them into developing a better security architecture for the
country to ensure the safety and security of the people of Offa and
indeed all Nigerians,” he said.
Alhaji Mohammed said though the armed robbers killed and maimed, they
did not succeed in breaking the spirit of the people of Offa, who have
continued bustling with energy and their trademark entrepreneurial
spirit.
He gave the assurance that while some of the robbers have been
arrested, all the others who are still at large would also be
apprehended and brought to justice.
The Minister had earlier paid a condolence visit to Governor
Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, as well as the State Commissioner of
Police, Mr. Lawan Ado.
During the visit to the Commissioner, he thanked the police for their
efforts to keep Nigerians safe, against all odds.
Alhaji Mohammed also visited the State General Hospital and the
University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the nine injured persons
are being treated, to wish them a speedy recovery.