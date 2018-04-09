DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Lai Mohammed Pays Condolence Visit To Offa, Says FG Will Ensure Better Security For Nigerians

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has

assured that the Federal Government will leave no stone unturned to

ensure better security for all Nigerians.

The Minister gave the assurance on Sunday when he paid a condolence

visit to the traditional ruler of Offa in Kwara State, Oba Mufutau

Gbadamosi, following the recent deadly armed robbery attack in the

town that left 17 people, including 9 policemen and 8 civilians, dead.

”We will learn the necessary lessons from this dastardly attack and

factor them into developing a better security architecture for the

country to ensure the safety and security of the people of Offa and

indeed all Nigerians,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said though the armed robbers killed and maimed, they

did not succeed in breaking the spirit of the people of Offa, who have

continued bustling with energy and their trademark entrepreneurial

spirit.

He gave the assurance that while some of the robbers have been

arrested, all the others who are still at large would also be

apprehended and brought to justice.

The Minister had earlier paid a condolence visit to Governor

Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, as well as the State Commissioner of

Police, Mr. Lawan Ado.

During the visit to the Commissioner, he thanked the police for their

efforts to keep Nigerians safe, against all odds.

Alhaji Mohammed also visited the State General Hospital and the

University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, where the nine injured persons

are being treated, to wish them a speedy recovery.